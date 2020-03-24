Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Many of us are going to be shut in the house for a long time. Even those that have to leave the house to work have to come home right afterward.

Being stuck in place for so long can get pretty tedious. Trying to keep your mind busy and functioning throughout this lockdown situation is key.

Sure, you got a nice TV and plenty of streaming options. Going through “The Office” again and getting your face melted by “Tiger King” is going to be OK at first, but it has gotten really old by now. You need something that will keep you engaged for days.

Utilize that big TV of yours in a way that keeps your mind going by picking up a new video game console. That way you can lock in on something that will keep you goal-oriented. Your mind will stay fresh and the hours will fly by.

Another big benefit of gaming these days is that it allows you to connect with people. With a headset, you can just chat with people, friends or even strangers. Whatever you desire. Get your friends together and just chat while you play Doom and they play Call of Duty.

Picking up one of these consoles is going to make life indoors a lot easier for you. Use it to play games on your own or with friends, and stream all your favorite shows. Here are some of our favorites.

