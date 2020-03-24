Entertainment

Now’s The Time To Get Yourself A New Gaming Console

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro
5
Amazon 1 / 5

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro

GET IT!

The biggest console during this console era is the PS4. And that is for a good reason. It’s really powerful, so your games are going to look gorgeous and they will run without a hitch. The game lineup is really strong, with plenty of games you won’t be able to find elsewhere. And you can stream everything you want. It’s a real powerhouse and it will add so much entertainment to your home. 

Get It: Pick up the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro ($335; was $379) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Entertainment