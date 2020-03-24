Super NES Classic GET IT!

For plenty of folks, the Super Nintendo is the best video game console of all time. It’s the system so many people grew up with and it is the last system where games were 2D. So many classics came out on this system and there are so many games that are still enjoyable to play today. So why not take a step back in time with this console that gives you 21 of those classics to enjoy while you are stuck at home. Go back to the roots of gaming with this convenient little setup.

