It’s going to be a good summer for Star Wars fans. Earlier this year, Disney announced a new spinoff limited series centered on Obi-Wan Kenobi, a key figure in Star Wars prequel trilogy films like The Phantom Menace, will premiere in late May of this year. The new series is titled simply Obi Wan Kenobi and, today, Disney released the first teaser trailer for the show.

The series picks up 10 years after the tragic events of Revenge of the Sith. It’s a dark time: Kenobi is distraught over the loss of his friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who defected to the Sith, and the Jedi are clearly in peril. The last half of the trailer prominently features the Grand Inquisitor (played by Rupert Friend) working to hunt down all the remaining Jedi.

“The fight is done,” Kenobi says at the opening of the trailer. “We lost.”

Between darkness and defeat, hope survives. Watch the new teaser trailer for @ObiWanKenobi, and start streaming the limited series May 25 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/XiJANgWrEz — Star Wars (@starwars) March 9, 2022

The series marks McGregor’s return to his iconic role as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, which he played in three Star Wars films from 1999 to 2005. The series will feature a few other notable faces in the cast as well, including Kumail Nanjiani, who starred in Eternals (and got absolutely shredded for the role), and Benny Safdie, who directed Uncut Gems and starred in a few recent films, including Licorice Pizza. Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Darth Vader (although his character was better known as Anakin Skywalker in the Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith films).

Deborah Chow, who directed multiple episodes of The Mandalorian, another wildly popular spinoff Star Wars show, will helm the new series. According to Disney, the entire show will consist of just six episodes—so make sure you savor each one.

The series premieres on May 25 on Disney+.

