10 Books Over 50 Years Old That Will Still Change Your Life Today

For a book never actually intended for publication, these second-century Roman Emperor’s journals have gained a laudable audience: Theodore Roosevelt carried a copy with him through South America. Bill Clinton is said to re-read it every year or two. Robert Louis Stevenson said “No one can read Meditations and not be moved.” And author Ryan Holiday based his bestselling 2014 book The Obstacle is The Way on it.

Written near the end of his life, Aurelius’ words are broken into many short books in which he lays bare his struggles as a leader and a human being with reflections like, “The happiness of your life depends on the quality of your thoughts,” “If you seek tranquility, do less” and “It never ceases to amaze me: we all love ourselves more than other people, but care more about their opinion than our own.” It’s best read as a workbook, taking stock of your own life the way Aurelius was doing with his. Ultimately, the value of the book boils down to this: If a Roman Emperor can struggle to find motivation and meaning in his life, it’s okay that we do, too.

