10 Books Over 50 Years Old That Will Still Change Your Life Today

In this era of self-branding and social media marketing, we’re all in advertising—which is what makes this classic on the fundamentals as relevant as ever. “Nobody should be allowed to have anything to do with advertising until he has read this book seven times,” wrote advertising guru David Ogilvy in the 1963 re-issue of the book. Michigan-born Claude Hopkins began his career in sales for companies that included the Bissell Carpet Sweeper Company, and his years on the ground led to his approach that the best ads focus on nothing but the service it provides. “The people you address are selfish, as we all are. They care nothing about your interests or profit,” writes Hopkins. “They seek service for themselves. Ignoring this fact is a common mistake and a costly mistake.”

Hopkins was a pioneer in using research, test campaigns and sampling; tracking coupons to measure the effectiveness, and analyzing buyer responses to shape products themselves. “The only purpose of advertising is to make sales,” he writes. “It is profitable or unprofitable according to its actual sales.”

