10 Books Over 50 Years Old That Will Still Change Your Life Today

This user manual for your kitchen has more than 20 million copies in print. Missouri-homemaker Irma Rombauer self-published the first 3,000 copies after becoming a single mother of two in her fifties during The Great Depression after her husband tragically died by suicide. Rombauer was the first to deliver recipes beside personal anecdotes and puns (like today’s cooking blogs that tell stories for pages).

But it has stood the test of time because along with legacy recipes like Gooey Butter Cake and creamed spinach, the cookbook is full of foundational tips that have been updated for every generation by Rombauer’s daughter, grandson and now great grandson. In wartime, they added suggestions for rationing and how to skin a rabbit; and the current 75th anniversary edition contains tips to to always pat fish dry before cooking, that “you never want to actually boil eggs, but rather, gently simmer them” and how certain produce should be stored separately, as “apples give off ethylene gas, which can overripen vegetables, and onions cause potatoes to spoil quickly.”

