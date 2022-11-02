10 Books Over 50 Years Old That Will Still Change Your Life Today

From 1936: How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie Get it

It’s the ultimate rags to riches inspiration. Born to poor farmers in Missouri, Dale Carnegie worked as a traveling salesman and tried his hand at acting before merging his skills to teach public speaking at the YMCA. After tapping into his students’ need for self-confidence, he changed the spelling of his name from “Carnegey” to match that of wealthy steel industrialist Andrew Carnegie, then published the book that has since sold more than 15 million copies.

Some consider his advice (to smile, not argue, and ask questions of others rather than talking about yourself) superficial and manipulative; but far more seemed to appreciate his insight on social behavior. How it’s worth it, he says, to remember someone’s name, “the sweetest and most important sound in any language.” And why he believes you can make more friends in two months being interested in other people than you can in two years by trying to get other people interested in you. “Of course, you are interested in what you want. You are eternally interested in it,” writes Carnegie. “But no one else is. The rest of us are just like you: we are interested in what we want.”

