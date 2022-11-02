10 Books Over 50 Years Old That Will Still Change Your Life Today

From 1937: Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill Get it

In his thirteen steps to riches, Napoleon Hill references a “secret” he contends was shared with him when he spoke with tycoon Andrew Carnegie; a secret he says was used by millionaires like Henry Ford, Thomas Edison, and President Woodrow Wilson; and a secret he won’t name, writing that those who are ready and searching for it will find it. We’ll spill it: The secret is manifesting; a belief that anyone can grow rich by faith, persistence, and autosuggestion, which he calls “playing a perfectly legitimate trick on your subconscious mind.”

The only issue? Hill was, by all accounts, a total charlatan accused of defrauding clients on business deals, creating a fake stock selling scheme, and swindling students who took him up on his fraudulent automobile college among other crimes. But Hill tapped into the New Thought movement that also spawned books like Norman Vincent Peale’s own 1952 bestseller, The Power of Positive Thinking, who credits Hill for inspiration. Because as fans of manifestation know, the “hidden” message in Hill’s book can actually be life-changing for those who try.

