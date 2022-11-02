10 Books Over 50 Years Old That Will Still Change Your Life Today

From 475 B.C.E.: The Art of War by Sun Tzu Get it

This book on ancient warfare has since become a bible of business strategy. Legend says Sun Tzu (or Sunzi) was a Chinese military leader for the Wu State. And his guide on battle tactics, first translated into English in 1905, presents insights like “appear weak when you are strong, and strong when you are weak” in a numbered list, best read in short spurts.

General Colin Powell believed every American soldier should read the book. Bill Belichick said in 2019, the last year the Patriots won the Super Bowl, that the one sign in their locker room was the Sun Tzu quote, “Every battle is won before it is fought.” And when Tony Soprano told his therapist he was reading it on a 2001 episode of The Sopranos, the book required a new printing to keep up with demand. Ultimately, this treatise on war is about avoiding it. “The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting,” writes Tzu. “The greatest victory is that which requires no battle.”

[$12.99; amazon.com]

