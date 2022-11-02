10 Books Over 50 Years Old That Will Still Change Your Life Today

From c. 1200 B.C.E.: The Bible Get it

Reaching more people than the other books on this list put together, the Christian religion’s holy scripture is estimated to have sold between 5 and 7 billion copies to date. Created in two portions—The Old Testament and the New Testament—it together tells a story of how God created earth, then sent his Son Jesus to spread God’s message of kindness, humility and love. When England’s King James commissioned a new translation to unite warring religious factions under his rule, the book’s contemporary and engaging language made his 1611 version the most famous in history.

Readers continue to garner encouragement from the Bible’s guiding principles that include acceptance (“Love your enemies and do good and lend, expecting nothing in return”), and love (“Love is patient, love is kind. Love does not envy or boast. It is not arrogant or rude”). But above all it professes a message of faith so strong that even the burger chain In-N-Out shares it on its soda cups: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

