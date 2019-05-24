



Quentin Tarantino has brought together an All-Star cast for his new film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio in his first starring role since winning an Oscar in The Revenant alongside Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, the film is one of the most anticipated of 2019.

While plot details have been kept under lock and key, what we do know is that the movie takes place in 1969 Los Angeles during a time of great changes in Hollywood—and in the country itself. Past the three main stars, the movie has a strong cast, with Al Pacino, Bruce Dern, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Luke Perry, and Scoot McNairy playing a mix of fictional and real-life characters.

The movie is billed as Tarantino’s ninth film as director and it’s one that might be the most personal to him. As the director previously told Variety: “I’ve been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was seven years old. I’m very excited to tell this story of an L.A. and a Hollywood that don’t exist anymore.” Now, we know when the film will premiere: At the Cannes Film Festival.

