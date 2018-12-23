For his next film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, director Quentin Tarantino has put together a star-studded cast. Led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Tarantino has enlisted Hollywood legends, Oscar winners, Academy Award nominees, and some of TV’s best actors for his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood cast, including Brad Pitt, Al Pacino, Margot Robbie, Damian Lewis, Timothy Olyphant, and Bruce Dern, who replaced the late Burt Reynolds.

The characters in the film include a mix of real-life and fictional characters, all set against the backdrop of late 1960s Hollywood as the business of making movies is changing—and as the Charles Manson/Manson family murders are occurring.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will follow Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), an actor and former star of a western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt) as they try and navigate their way through 1969 Hollywood. With the duo trying to find success in an ever-changing industry, it turns out that Dalton has a next-door neighbor who is getting more and more famous in Sharon Tate (Robbie).

Tarantino is no stranger to big, ensemble casts with high-profile actors. Tarantino directed Pulp Fiction with stars like John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Bruce Willis, Ving Rhames, Samuel L. Jackson, and Harvey Keitel, and over the years he’s worked with actors like Jamie Foxx, Kurt Russell, Michael Madsen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Walton Goggins, Michael Fassbender, and Steve Buscemi.

DiCaprio also gave fans the first look at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood trailer:

Experience a version of 1969 that could only happen #OnceUponATimeInHollywood – the 9th film from Quentin Tarantino. pic.twitter.com/AuNpgTMUmE — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) March 20, 2019

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will be released on July 26, 2019.

Here’s the announced Once Upon a Time in Hollywood cast for the film and the roles they’ll be playing for Tarantino.