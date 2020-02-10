The 92nd Academy Awards made history. Parasite became the first-ever foreign language film to win Best Picture, Bong Joon-ho took home Best Director, while longtime Hollywood stars like Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, and Joaquin Phoenix all won their first acting Oscars. The war drama 1917 came in as the favorite for Best Picture, but it ended up winning just three awards and none of the major ones; while The Irishman went home empty handed despite having 10 nominations. Now that the awards are over, it’s time to catch up on all the Oscar winners you didn’t get to see before the Academy Awards show. While some of these movies are still out in theaters, many of them are available to watch at home on various streaming services—meaning, you don’t even need to leave your couch to see them.

Here’s how you can stream the big Oscar-winning movies from the 2020 Academy Awards:

The Category: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film

The Winner: Parasite; Bong Joon-ho for Director; Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won for Original Screenplay

Where You Can Stream It: You can rent or buy the film at Amazon, Apple, FandangoNow, Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube.

The Category: Best Supporting Actor

The Winner: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Cliff Booth.

Where You Can Stream It: You can rent or buy the film at Amazon, Apple, Google Play, Vudu, FandangoNow, and YouTube.

The Category: Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Sound Mixing

The Winner: 1917, Roger Deakins (Skyfall, Blade Runner 2049) for cinematography; Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, and Dominic Tuohy for Visual Effects; Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson for Sound Mixing.

Where You Can See It: 1917 is currently in movie theaters.

The Category: Best Actor, Best Original Score

The Winners: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker as Arthur Fleck/Joker, Composer Hildur Guðnadóttir

Where You Can Stream It: You can rent or buy the film at Amazon, Apple, Google Play, Vudu, FandangoNow, and YouTube.

The Category: Best Supporting Actress

The Winner: Laura Dern, Marriage Story as lawyer Nora Fanshaw.

Where You Can Stream It: The film from director Noah Baumbach is streaming on Netflix.

The Category: Best Actress

The Winner: Renée Zellweger, Judy as singer/actress Judy Garland.

Where You Can Stream It: You can rent or buy the film at Amazon, Apple, Google Play, Vudu, and FandangoNow.

The Category: Best Animated Feature Film

The Winner: Toy Story 4, Josh Cooley, Jonas Rivera, and Mark Nielsen

Where You Can Stream It: Available on Disney+ with a subscription; also available to rent or buy on Amazon, Apple, Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube.

The Category: Best Costume Design

The Winner: Little Women, Jacqueline Durran

Where You Can Watch It: Little Women is currently in movie theaters.

Where You Can Stream the Other Best Picture Nominees and Award Winners:

Ford v Ferrari: Winner of Best Editing, Best Sound Editing: You can rent or buy the film at Amazon, Apple, Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube.

Winner of Best Editing, Best Sound Editing: You can rent or buy the film at Amazon, Apple, Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube. The Irishman: Nominated for 10 awards, including Best Director, Best Editing, Best Picture, and Best Adapted Screenplay: Streaming on Netflix.

Jojo Rabbit : Winner of Best Adapted Screenplay; Nominated for Best Picture: You can rent or buy the film at Amazon, Apple, Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube.

: Winner of Best Adapted Screenplay; Nominated for Best Picture: You can rent or buy the film at Amazon, Apple, Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube. The Two Popes: Nominated for Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay: Streaming on Netflix.

