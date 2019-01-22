After a year of incredible films, including superhero epics, historical dramas, real-life adaptations, and what some say is the best rock-climbing film of all time, the Academy Awards are nearly here.

Even if you’re not the biggest movie buff, you might want to dust up on your movie knowledge from 2018. If you’re hosting some people for the big show—or just attending—we put together a primer so you’ll be able to talk your way through any category.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 91st Academy Awards.