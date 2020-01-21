Oscars 2020: The Minimally Informed Guide to the 92nd Academy Awards

Awards season is about to hit its final moment at the 2020 Oscars. The 92nd Academy Awards has some big stars nominated, and some very popular movies battling for Best Picture. From a comic book origin story that made over a billion dollars (Joker), to a love letter to old Hollywood starring icons like Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), to a war epic told in one, unbroken shot (1917), there are plenty of options for voters this year.

Coming into the Oscars, the big news is that Joker led the way with 11 nominations, something that a few years ago would be a huge surprise for a comic book movie. Making it even more exciting: Joaquin Phoenix is the heavy favorite to win the Best Actor award.

On the other side of things, the Academy once again nominated five men for Best Director, leaving out Little Women director Greta Gerwig and other strong options like Marielle Heller for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Joanna Hogg for The Souvenir, Lulu Wang for The Farewell, and Lorene Scafaria for Hustlers.

Even if you haven’t seen all the movies nominated, you’ll likely be watching the Oscars with some friends and family, so we put together a primer to help you make your way through the awards show looking like a movie buff.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 92nd Academy Awards.

