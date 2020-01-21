Oscars 2020: The Minimally Informed Guide to the 92nd Academy Awards

The Acting Awards Favorites

Best Actor: This is a stacked category, but there’s almost no contest this year: Joaquin Phoenix has won nearly every major acting award for Joker leading up to the Oscars, and he’s considered a favorite to win over Antonio Banderas, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, and Jonathan Pryce.

Best Actress: Actress Renée Zellweger comes in as the favorite to win this award after taking home the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Actress and Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama. The contenders all have given strong performances, but as things stand now, Zellweger is likely to win over Cynthia Erivo, Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan, and Charlize Theron.

Supporting Actor: This is another category where the favorite appears to be a lock to win—sensing a trend here? Brad Pitt is considered to be one of America’s greatest actors, but has yet to win an Oscar for acting (he’s won a Best Picture Oscar for producing 12 Years a Slave.) While it’s an extremely talented category with icons like Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci nominated, Pitt appears to be ready to win for his role as Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, as he has won nearly every major acting award for the performance.

Supporting Actress: Once again, one name has dominated the awards circuit in this category with Laura Dern winning numerous accoldaes for her performance in Marraige Story. It looks like it’s her award to lose against fellow nominees Kathy Bates, Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, and Margot Robbie.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!