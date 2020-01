The Awards Nomination Leaders

These are the films with the most overall nominations for the 2020 Oscars

11 – Joker

10 – The Irishman, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

6 – Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story, Parasite

4 – Ford v Ferrari

3 – Bombshell, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Two Popes

2 – Harriet, Honeyland, Judy, Pain and Glory, Toy Story 4

