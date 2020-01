The Basics

What: Winners from the 24 categories of Academy Awards will be announced live. There will be no main host for the second year in a row.

When: February 9, 2019 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: The award show will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, located in Los Angeles, California.

How to Watch: TV coverage on ABC and streaming coverage from the Oscars website live.

