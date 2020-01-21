Oscars 2020: The Minimally Informed Guide to the 92nd Academy Awards

The Favorites for Best Picture

Based on Academy Awards history, the field has been narrowed down quite a bit. There are nine films nominated for Best Picture, but in reality, it’s very likely only five of them have a realistic chance to win. While surprises can happen on Oscar night, some movies will have to buck some major history to win the top award. As awards reporter Sasha Stone points out, the last movie to win Best Picture without receiving a Directors Guild of America nomination was Driving Miss Daisy in 1989, and before that, the last film to do it was Hamlet in 1948.

That leaves five movies with a very good shot, as these all received a DGA nomination: 1917, Joker, Parasite, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Jojo Rabbit. Sam Mendes won the award this year for 1917.

The Top Favorites: Heading into the weeks leading up to the Oscars, it appears to be a race between 1917 and Parasite. 1917 took home the Producers Guild of America award for Best Picture, while Parasite won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Ensemble. The PGA winner went on to win Best Picture the past two years with The Shape of Water and Green Book, and the SAG win could give Parasite the boost it needs with Oscars voters to win.

The Potential Spoilers: With Joker getting 11 nominations to lead the field, it clearly has some love and could sneak in. The Irishman could be looked at as a career achievement for Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, while the industry may look to award a film about itself with Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

