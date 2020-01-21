Oscars 2020: The Minimally Informed Guide to the 92nd Academy Awards

The Full Nominations of the Main Categories

See the full 2019 Oscar Nominations here. Below are the nominations in the four “big” categories, Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Actress:

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari – Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and James Mangold

The Irishman – Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Emma Tillinger Koskoff

Jojo Rabbit – Carthew Neal, Taika Waititi and Chelsea Winstanley

Joker – Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper, and Emma Tillinger Koskoff

Little Women – Amy Pascal

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach and David Heyman

1917 – Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, and Callum McDougal

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, and Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Kwak Sin-ae and Bong Joon-ho

Best Director

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

Sam Mendes – 1917

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory as Salvador Mallo

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Rick Dalton

Adam Driver – Marriage Story as Charlie Barber

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker as Arthur Fleck / Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes as Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet as Harriet Tubman

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story as Nicole Barber

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women as Josephine “Jo” March

Charlize Theron – Bombshell as Megyn Kelly

Renée Zellweger – Judy as Judy Garland

