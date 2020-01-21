Oscars 2020: The Minimally Informed Guide to the 92nd Academy Awards

The Full Nominations of the Main Categories
See the full 2019 Oscar Nominations here. Below are the nominations in the four “big” categories, Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Actress:
Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari – Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and James Mangold
The Irishman – Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Emma Tillinger Koskoff
Jojo Rabbit – Carthew Neal, Taika Waititi and Chelsea Winstanley
Joker – Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper, and Emma Tillinger Koskoff
Little Women – Amy Pascal
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach and David Heyman
1917 – Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, and Callum McDougal
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, and Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Kwak Sin-ae and Bong Joon-ho
Best Director
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker
Sam Mendes – 1917
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory as Salvador Mallo
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Rick Dalton
Adam Driver – Marriage Story as Charlie Barber
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker as Arthur Fleck / Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes as Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet as Harriet Tubman
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story as Nicole Barber
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women as Josephine “Jo” March
Charlize Theron – Bombshell as Megyn Kelly
Renée Zellweger – Judy as Judy Garland
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top