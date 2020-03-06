More drama and danger is coming for the Byrde family in the first trailer for Ozark Season 3. The gritty crime series debuts March 27 on Netflix, showing the aftermath of the dramatic events that left things on a bit of a cliffhanger for Jason Bateman’s Marty Byrde.

Marty and his wife Wendy (Laura Linney) are now fully immersed in the casino business, having opened a riverboat, The Missouri Belle, that brings them a lot of money—but also a lot of attention. With drug cartels, local criminals, and politics all surrounding the Byrde family, the stakes have never been higher for Marty to figure out the best way to continue laundering his money, all while keeping his family alive.

Bateman serves as one of the directors and producers on the series, which also stars Julia Garner in her Emmy-winning role as Ruth Langmore, Marty’s now-partner in his business; Janet McTeer as an attorney who represents the cartel; and new additions to Season 3: Joseph Sikora as Frank Cosgrove Jr., Felix Solis as Omar Navarro, and Madison Thompson as Erin.

Sikora previewed the season and his character for Men’s Journal in an interview: “I can tell you that although my role is not big, he is a linchpin for setting up the relationships, ” Sikora says. “Or maybe more setting up the change in relationship between some of our lead characters. I can also tell you that he is the gangster antithesis to Tommy Egan on Power.”

Here’s a look at the trailer:

Ozark Season 3 starts streaming on Netflix on March 27.

