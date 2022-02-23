Netflix is really drawing out the fourth and final season of its hit show Ozark. The streaming giant is releasing the final season in two parts: Part one premiered in mid-January, and part two is scheduled to drop in late April. Ahead of the release, Netflix released a short teaser trailer, and it gives a brief glimpse of the show’s thrilling climax.

The teaser centers on Ruth Langmore (played by Julia Garner), who’s shown driving alone and crying before the clip cuts to other scenes from the series, including shots of Ruth and her brother, and an armed confrontation between Ruth and Marty Byrde, played by Jason Bateman. In voiceover, Ruth elaborates on what it’s like to be a member of her family, which has been plagued with violence and misfortune.

“My childhood traumas are not like yours,” she says. “I’m a cursed Langmore, long inured to violence and death.”

For the uninitiated, Ozark begins with Marty, a financial advisor who secretly launders money for a Mexican drug cartel, in the midst of a serious bind: He has to launder $500 million in five years to keep his cartel boss happy. To do it, he moves to the Missouri Ozarks along with his wife Wendy (played by Laura Linney) and two kids, and gets to work creating a successful money laundering operation in new territory—but it’s no easy task. Ruth Langmore eventually joins his operation, and they face all kinds of trouble: meddling FBI agents, powerful (and violent) local landowners, and more.

The show has generated considerable buzz over the years and received some impressive accolades: Bateman picked up an Emmy for directing, and Garner nabbed two Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress. The buzz hasn’t died down, either. Earlier this year, the Season 4 premiere racked up 2.9 billion streaming minutes in the U.S. shortly after it dropped on Jan. 21, Deadline reports.

Now it’s all coming to a conclusion: Ozark Season 4, Part 2 will premiere on Netflix on April 29. Looking for something a little lighter? HBO’s dark comedy Barry, starring Bill Hader, returns this spring as well.

