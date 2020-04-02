Pass The Free Time With A Trip Down Memory Lane With A Sega Genesis

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s a lot of free time out there these days. People working from home or just plain out of a job are trying to figure out how to pass the time. If you are looking for a way to pass the time, why not take a trip down memory lane and pick up the Retro-Bit Sega Genesis Mini Bundle from Amazon?

Plenty of you guys are of the age where you grew up with video games. A good deal of y’all came up when video games started going mainstream. That era of the Super Nintendo (SNES) and the Sega Genesis.

Those systems have been long gone, but nostalgia is a powerful thing. Especially when those consoles delivered some true blue classics that are still wildly enjoyable today. Back then, you were either a SNES kid or a Genesis kid. If you were the latter, the Retro-Bit Sega Genesis Mini Bundle is great for you.

Using the Retro-Bit Sega Genesis Mini Bundle is easy as pie. So much easier than those original consoles. You just connect it to your tv with the power cable/USB connector and get going. It’ll be no time before you are riding the express train down memory lane.

Even better is that the Retro-Bit Sega Genesis Mini Bundle comes preloaded with 40 classic games. Games like Golden Axe, Streets of Rage 2, and the three best Sonic The Hedgehog games (Sonic, Sonic 2, and Sonic Pinball). So many classics in one package that’ll surely keep you busy.

Video games are a great way to pass the time. They keep your attention and stimulate your mind with all sorts of challenges. It’ll keep you alert. So if you wanna pass the time like you would have as a kid, pick up the Retro-Bit Sega Genesis Mini Bundle.

