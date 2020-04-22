Pass The Time By Downloading These Great Video Games On Amazon

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Everyone is looking for ways to pass the time these days. One of the easiest things you can do is take advantage of that big ole TV you got in your home to enjoy some home media options. But you can only watch so much TV or so many movies. You need a little variety in your life. Ways to keep your mind active so you don’t get lethargic during all of this. And one of the best ways to do that is to play video games.

Video games are great at keeping you busy. When you find a game you are into, it can just blast away hours from the day. And games aren’t passive experiences. You have to be on point and really focused. Most games are very reflex-based, so you have to keep your mind nice and frosty. Video games are old enough these days that everyone knows that there are benefits to playing games. And there’s no better time than now to find out about those benefits.

We all grew up with games at this point. And in those days since Mario tried to save the Princess from Donkey Kong, video games have matured and advanced so much. Who could have possibly imagined some of these games we see released these days back in the day when Sonic started collecting rings? Games are huge and innovative in so many ways.

There are plenty of games you can pick up to pass the time these days. Some that you may have missed recently or some brand new games. Big ole fantasy games, a western for the ages, action games, horror, and good ole fashioned sports. Sports. Everyone misses sports now. And you can bring sports back into your life and participate in them. Video games are a win-win for you.

Since shipping is all out of whack for anything that isn’t a necessity like food or whatnot, we have picked games you can get digitally. That’s another great benefit of gaming today. You can download games without having to leave the house to pick up a disc. So we found some great digital options for you guys to take part it. A wide variety of games that don’t repeat. So act now and enjoy your time inside by maybe taking a trip to Hyrule or the Wild West.

Check out the games we have curated for you guys below.

