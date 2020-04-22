Pass The Time By Downloading These Great Video Games On Amazon

Red Dead Redemption 2 for the Xbox One GET IT!

Rockstar doesn’t make games all the time, but when they do they are masterpieces. And that is absolutely the case with this open-world behemoth. Take a trip back to the Wild West with one of the best written, emotionally rich stories in gaming. You can also jump online to have the wild west experience with others in a fantastic multiplayer component. This is one of the best games ever made and can take you months to fully digest. All we got is time.

Get It: Pick up Red Dead Redemption 2 for the Xbox One ($60) at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!