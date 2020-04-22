Pass The Time By Downloading These Great Video Games On Amazon

Resident Evil 3 for the Xbox One GET IT!

Resident Evil has been one of the most iconic games since it’s release back in the 90s. It brought horror to gaming in a big way. The series has had its ups and downs, but it’s always been there. One of the best things going right now is that Capcom is remaking the original games to play like modern-day games. And they just released a remake of Resident Evil 3. If you want a good scare right now, pick up this game and fight back the zombie horde in Racoon City. Then you can play Resident Evil 2 and wait for the next installment in this remake series.

Get It: Pick up Resident Evil 3 for the Xbox One ($60) at Amazon

