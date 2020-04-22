Pass The Time By Downloading These Great Video Games On Amazon

South Park: The Fractured But Whole for the Xbox One GET IT!

South Park has been hilarious for over 20 years at this point. It has taken over TV and had a masterful movie made. But they never really made the jump to gaming until recently. Matt Stone and Trey Parker have spearheaded these new games, and this is the second installment. Where the last one was a riff on fantasy games, this is a riff on superheroes. And it feels like a whole new season of South Park in the palm of your hands. Just hours and hours of next-level insanity that only Matt and Trey can deliver. We all need laughs these days.

Get It: Pick up South Park: The Fractured But Whole for the Xbox One ($50; was $60) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!