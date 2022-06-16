Pay at Least $20 For 11 With The Capcom Summer Bundle at Humble

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The summer is here and that means vacation time. We got the 4th of July coming and a whole season of people taking time off from work to just enjoy their days in the sun. But if you’re more of an indoor cat and wanna enjoy your vacations inside, you might wanna spend some time with the games found in the Capcom Summer Bundle at Humble.

What is Humble you might be asking yourself. Well, it is a service that started in 2010 that bundles together items like games and books and software and the like. These bundles can be purchased at the price you deem fit and from there, you can split up how the payment is divided between Humble and the creators and, more importantly, to charity.

A lot of money has been sent to charity throughout the year’s thanks to the work done by Humble. Since the inception of Humble, over $200 million has been sent to charity. That is a lot of money and it is well worth it even if the bundles weren’t as amazing as the Capcom Summer Bundle is.

In the Capcom Summer Bundle, you can choose to pick up to 11 games made by Capcom. Games like Monster Hunter: World or Street Fighter V. 11 Games that equal a total value of $224 can be yours for a minimum of $20. All you gotta do is pick up the bundle by June 23rd. And from there, you have a lot of entertainment to work through this summer.

If you wanna keep yourself busy this summer while doing the world a little bit of good, you should pick up the Capcom Summer Bundle from Humble. It’s got the games you want and the charity distribution that’ll do your heart a ton of good. Act now as this deal won’t last forever.

Get It: Spend at least $20 on the Capcom Summer Bundle at Humble today!

