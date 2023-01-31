Prepare for The Oscars With These Blu-Rays

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We love movies, don’t we folks? For over a century now, they have been bringing joy and entertainment into our lives. And every year, the industry itself likes to show its love for the best movies of the year at the Academy Awards. Now, they may not always get it right or even represent the actual best movies of the year. But as a way to bring some new titles to the masses, you can’t be too mad at the show.

Every year, the awards are presented live on TV with all the stars in attendance, trying to entertain us while they pass out the awards. It’s a fun time even if you aren’t the biggest cinephile in the world. Like we said, it could bring some new titles to your life to try out. And there’s nothing wrong with that.

If you haven’t seen all the movies that were nominated this year, you can Prepare for The Oscars in a very simple way. Watch the movies! Now, that is simpler in theory than execution. Not all the movies are available and not all of them are on streaming just yet. So as a way to make doing the homework easier for you guys, we have laid out the best way to Prepare for The Oscars below.

In our minds, the best way to Prepare for The Oscars is to watch the movies. And you can do so by picking them up on Blu-ray disc. No need to wait for streaming and you can get them in better quality this way. Some of the movies nominated for Best Picture aren’t available on that format yet, but in that case, we have picked out a movie that ties into that absent entry. So if you want to get ready for the biggest day in the movie industry, check out the movies below.

