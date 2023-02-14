Prepare for The Oscars With These Blu-Rays

Bullet Train GET IT!

To show how varied a career can be, just look at Brian Tyree Henry’s other movie to come out in 2022. A far cry from the movie he was nominated as Best Supporting Actor for (Causeway), Bullet Train is a bonkers action film that feels more like a cartoon than most cartoons. But it is an absolute blast and he is keyed into the movie’s bananas wavelength.

Bullet Train ($26; was $39)

