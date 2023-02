Force Majeure GET IT!

Triangle of Sadness is the most recent movie from Ruben Ostlund about how stupid rich people are. And while it can’t be seen at home just yet, you can get a taste of his whole thing with this movie he made a few years back that put him on the map.

Get It: Pick up Force Majeure ($13; was $17) at Amazon

