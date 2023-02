The basis for Living, a movie nominated for a few Oscars this year (Best Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay), is a masterful Japanese film released in 1952 by the master Akira Kurosawa. If you want to get a taste of what inspired this new retelling in England, be sure to pick up this movie. It’ll hit you right in the heartstrings.

Get It: Pick up Ikiru ($22; was $40) at Amazon

