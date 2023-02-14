Prepare for The Oscars With These Blu-Rays

Killing Them Softly GET IT!

Andrew Dominik has returned from a 10-year hiatus with a massively divisive movie about Marilyn Monroe that has netted Ana De Armas a Best Actress nomination. If you want to see his prior movie to get a sense of how this provocateur likes to poke his audience in the eye, you need to check out this savage crime drama that eviscerates the entire concept of American capitalism.

Get It: Pick up Killing Them Softly ($13) at Amazon

