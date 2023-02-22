Prepare for The Oscars With These Blu-Rays

One of the movies nominated for Best Animated Feature was a big surprise to us, but The Sea Beast was a real gem. Streaming directly on Netflix, you can check it out right now. If you wanna see where this filmmaker comes from, check out his last movie. The wonderful, top-tier Disney movie that is called Moana. Everyone will be happy watching this movie as prep for the big show.

