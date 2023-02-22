Prepare for The Oscars With These Blu-Rays

Guillermo Del Toro is one of the masters working in cinema today. Just look at his newest movie, a stop-motion animated movie that manages to breathe some fresh air into the Pinocchio story. To get a good sense of what tone he’s working in with this movie, check out his masterpiece. Truly one of the most stunning works of the 21st century, which his version of Pinocchio gets very close to.

Get It: Pick up Pan’s Labyrinth ($25) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!