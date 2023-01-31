Prepare for The Oscars With These Blu-Rays

The Fabelmans GET IT!

After all these years of making movies that slide auto-biographical elements into his movies, Spielberg drops the pretense and makes a movie that is basically his life writ large on the big screen. And it is a masterpiece. If you want to see the familial drama that helped shaped the greatest American director of all time, you must check this movie out.

