Prepare for The Oscars With These Blu-Rays

The Revenant GET IT!

If there’s one thing you can’t argue about when it comes to the works of Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu it’s that they look stunning. So it’s no surprise that his newest movie Bardo, streaming exclusively on Netflix, is up for Best Cinematography. If you wanna see some of the gorgeous imagery he’s cooked up before, check out his last movie to see some amazing visuals that helped net him a Best Director statue.

Get It: Pick up The Revenant ($23; was $27) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!