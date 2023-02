Top Gun: Maverick GET IT!

Whether this movie wins the top award, this is the movie of 2022. It broke all sorts of box office records that solidifies its place in history as one of the greatest popcorn movies ever made. And when you see Tom Cruise actually fly those jets, you’ll understand why.

