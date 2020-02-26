‘Quiet Place 2’: John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Take You Behind-the-Scenes of the Sequel

The world is getting bigger in A Quiet Place 2. After the events of the first movie, the main characters now have to navigate a larger world, and that means more danger—from the monsters and the humans. Jack Ryan star John Krasinski is directing, and his wife Emily Blunt is once again starring in the film.

Note: *Spoilers* are ahead for The Quiet Place.

As the first trailer showed, Krasinski will be appearing in some flashbacks during the new film, but the main story will follow Blunt’s character and the rest of the Abbott family as they leave their farm and venture to the outside post-apocalyptic world. In this world, the alien beasts are blind but have a strong sense of hearing, and now there are more of those creatures out there.

In a new behind-the-scenes look at the film, Krasinski and Blunt give a rundown of what’s coming next.

“It picks up right where we left off,” Krasinski says. “The safety system has been upended. They have to leave and start somewhere new.”

“It’s more ambitious, there’s more people and more creatures,” Blunt says. “It’s like a runaway train.”

Here’s a look at the new film:

A Quiet Place Part II is set for release on March 20, 2020.

