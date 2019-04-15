Sylvester Stallone isn’t done with Rambo just yet. Sly’s returning to the franchise for the fifth time since the flick debuted back in 1982 (yes, that’s a 37-year gap). The newest addition to the franchise is, you guessed it: Rambo 5: Last Blood.

Just like Rocky Balboa—who he’ll play again in Creed II in November 2018—Stallone made Rambo into a cultural icon over the years (it’s even getting a Bollywood remake) with First Blood (1982), Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985), Rambo III (1988), and Rambo (2008).

As an elite U.S. Army Special Forces soldier, Stallone’s Rambo is an expert in hand-to-hand combat, has top-notch survival skills, and is an all-around badass.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Rambo sequel.