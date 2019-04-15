Paz Vega Is Playing a Major Role

Sylvester Stallone has a new partner for Rambo 5. Actress Paz Vega is set to star in the film as “Carmen Delgado, a reporter who covers the Mexican drug trade and teams up with Rambo after her younger half-sister is kidnapped,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Vega has previously appeared in films like Spanglish, Kill the Messenger, and Grace of Monaco, and she’ll also be seen in the second season of Netflix’s The OA after also appearing in Season 1.