Adrian Grunberg Is Directing

After directing 2008’s Rambo, it wouldn’t have been a major surprise for Sylvester Stallone to get behind the camera again. But this time around, Adrian Grunberg will be directing the project. Grunberg previously directed Get the Gringo and has worked extensively as a second unit director and assistant director on projects like Narcos, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, Man on Fire and Jarhead.