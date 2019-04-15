As Sylvester Stallone describes in this Instagram post, John Rambo is content with a quiet life on the farm until trouble comes his way. Rambo wants “days of peace …Happy just to take a breath of freedom, to work his fathers ranch, to train horses, to live a meaningful life, [and] to protect the only two people he still feels love for,” but then, of course, “…fate has other plans.”Back to top
'Rambo 5': Everything You Need to Know About the Sylvester Stallone Sequel
