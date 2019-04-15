Stallone Is Sharing Behind the Scenes Looks at Action Scenes
Stallone has been sharing behind-the-scenes videos from shooting Rambo, including this look at an action scene where Rambo will stab a guy through a wall and then get ready to “cut his leg off.” The scene got a reaction from The Rock on Instagram, saying: “Drop the spear, dive and get ready to cut his leg off”. Fuck. Yes.”. Stallone then responded to with: “.. and that’s going to happen to the enemy that they actually have sympathy for. What’s coming to the rest is an unstoppable traveling horror show. I love it.” Here’s a look at the scene:
