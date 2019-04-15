Stallone May Not Be Done With Rambo—But It Depends on ‘Rambo 5’ Performance

While it seems that the writing on the wall is that Stallone is done as Rambo—the title is Rambo: Last Blood after all— Stallone was quoted recently that he could return to the role, depending on how Rambo 5 performs with fans and the box office. Spotted by JoBlo, while at the Cannes Film Festival, Stallone said that he could return: “Let me just say something about the ‘last’ of anything. I thought Rocky 3 was the last, you know. So I don’t know anything. If it works I’ll just keep going, you know, because I enjoy it so much.” Check out the comments around the 1:11:00 mark.