John Rambo is back for another battle. Sylvester Stallone has returned to the iconic character in the Rambo 5 trailer, debuting the first new looks at Rambo: Last Blood. This time around, Rambo returns to action after living a quiet life on a ranch to help save a girl taken by a dangerous drug cartel.

Rambo has his classic bow and arrow back, as well as some traps and tricks for the bad guys, but of course, he also has some big guns, too. Stallone has been sharing behind-the-scenes looks at the film and his intense physical training for it, and it looks like it’s going to be an action-packed spectacle. From the name Last Blood, it’s also likely that this will be Stallone’s final time playing Rambo.

Here’s a look at the new trailer:

His war comes home. Watch the new trailer for #Rambo Last Blood – In theaters September 20. pic.twitter.com/8061kBF1HA — Rambo: Last Blood (@RamboMovie) August 20, 2019

Here’s a look at the badass trailer:

They drew first blood. He will draw last. #Rambo Last Blood – In theaters September 20. pic.twitter.com/QI7YohiovO — Rambo: Last Blood (@RamboMovie) May 30, 2019

Rambo: Last Blood, directed by Adrian Grunberg, will be released on September 20.