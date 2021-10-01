A recent analysis in the peer-reviewed scientific journal, Biomedicines, suggests there may be an effective treatment for people suffering from Alzheimer’s and other cognitive diseases. The analysis of “ReCODE: A Personalized, Targeted, Multi-Factorial Therapeutic Program for Reversal of Cognitive Decline” shows memory scores improving for 51 percent of the participants who were suffering from subjective cognitive impairment, mild cognitive impairment, and early Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Unlike other therapies, the ReCODE study showed that cognition was stabilized or improved for 74 percent of participants. Typically, simply slowing the rate of decline is thought to be a success.

In addition, there was also significant improvements in risk factors for AD including blood glucose, high-sensitivity C-reactive protein, HOMA-IR, and vitamin D.

The thinking behind ReCODE

ReCODE (which stands for Reversal of Cognitive Decline) is based on the work of Dale Bredesen, MD. His program targets the contributors of each person’s cognitive decline through a software-based algorithm analysis of labs, medical questionnaires, and cognitive testing.

In addition to looking for specific drivers of cognitive decline such as glycotoxicity, a lack of hormonal support, and toxins, participants in the program are encouraged to follow the Bredesen Seven (B7). The seven diet and lifestyle sections of the B7 include Nutrition; Exercise; Sleep; Stress; Stimulation; Detox; and Supplements.

Alzheimer’s disease is one of the top 10 leading causes of death worldwide. It is progressive and, ultimately, fatal. This makes the need to develop an effective treatment increasingly critical.

In addition to the analysis in Biomedicines, a smaller proof of concept clinical trial had even better results. With higher rates of adherence, 84 percent of trial participants experienced cognitive improvement.

The ReCOde protocol is now available for consumers through Apollo Health. Rammohan Rao, PhD, Apollo Health’s principal research scientist and lead author of this analysis sees hope in the treatment, “Taken together, these results offer hope that the era of Alzheimer’s as a terminal illness is coming to a close.”

