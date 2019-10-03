Clint Eastwood is back behind the camera for a gripping true-life story in Richard Jewell. The legendary director is going behind-the-scenes of the headlines and wild speculation that happened after Jewell discovered the bomb that was planted at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games.

In the first trailer for the film, Eastwood shows what happened after Jewell was hailed as a hero for discovering the plot—and then how everything unraveled when he was looked at as a suspect. Paul Walter Hauser stars as Jewell in the film, while Sam Rockwell plays the lawyer who defended him from accusations he planted the bomb himself, a story that turned out to be untrue after Jewell made headlines around the world.

Here’s the trailer:

Jonah Hill was originally set to star as Jewell in the film, with Leonardo DiCaprio planning to play his lawyer. While scheduling issues kept the stars out of the film, the two remained on as producers of the real-life drama. Jon Hamm, Olivia Wilde, and Kathy Bates also star in the film.

Richard Jewell will be released on December 13, 2019.