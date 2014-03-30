Rob Gronkowski Stays Busy in Retirement With Stadium Blitz Obstacle Course Races





Even though he’s retired from the NFL, former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is keeping himself very busy. Gronkowski and Gronk Nation have partnered up with Stadium Blitz to bring obstacle course races to stadiums around the country.

The obstacle course races are a way for people to test their fitness and have fun at the same time, something Gronkowski has been combining for his entire life. The new Stadium Blitz races will start up in October and debut in Buffalo at New Era Field and also in Tampa Bay at Raymond James Stadium. Other cities and stadiums will also be coming later on.

The obstacle courses from Stadium Blitz give people the chance to be tested and tracked, and participants can invite friends and family to cheer them on. The Stadium Blitz course features a range of obstacles and challenges, and they raise in difficulty as the course goes along. As racers complete the course, they are awarded points, and for the harder obstacles, players get more points for those.

“Our family breathes the camaraderie of team sports and Stadium Blitz is the perfect way for us to stay involved in fitness and inspire others to compete in a way to have fun and test every limit,” said Dan Gronkowski in a press release. “For the first time families can spend an evening competing and cheering along with their kids and friends and everyone gets the feeling of accomplishment.”

The races will take place in Buffalo on October 12, 2019 at New Era Field, and Tampa Bay, Florida on October 26, 2019 at Raymond James Stadium. People can sign up for the Stadium Blitz obstacle races at https://www.StadiumBlitz.com.